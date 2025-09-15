President Zardari Condoles Passing Of Ex-MNA Roshan Din Junejo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Member of the National Assembly Roshan Din Junejo.
The late Junejo represented Sanghar and had a longstanding association with the Pakistan Peoples Party, according to a President's House press release.
The president, who is currently on a visit to China, acknowledged Junejo’s significant contributions to both his party and the constituents, noting his sincere commitment to public service and tireless efforts to improve the lives of those he represented.
President Zardari also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family of Roshan Din Junejo during this time of loss.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025
UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title
UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..
Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation
UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolences on passing of Awad Mohamme ..
Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Scottsdale
India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wicket haul
'Life Taught Me': Mohammed bin Rashid's New Book offers guiding reference for ge ..
US sanctions Sudanese armed group leader, militia
UAE President offers condolences on passing of businessman Hussain Khansaheb
Arab Youth Centre launches 4th edition of Arab Youth Pioneers Initiative, empowe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari condoles passing of ex-MNA Roshan Din Junejo2 minutes ago
-
Rescue teams rush to relocate thousands from riverine areas10 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit to Malaysia set to open new chapter of bilateral ties: Malaysian envoy11 hours ago
-
Embargoed: Not to be published, broadcast before Sep 15* President urges nation to renew dedication ..11 hours ago
-
GEIS-Pakistan formally launched to revolutionize electrical infrastructure11 hours ago
-
Development is our vision: Sheikh Aftab11 hours ago
-
Step afoot to empower women: Governor Balochistan11 hours ago
-
SSP assures of drastic reforms in Hyderabad's traffic management12 hours ago
-
Westerly wave to bring rain, thunderstorms in KP, Punjab, Kashmir and GB12 hours ago
-
Anosh Foundation celebrates Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at KPC12 hours ago
-
Instructors' training workshop launched in AJK12 hours ago
-
60 kanals of land allocated for flood victims in Sahmal , Chiniot12 hours ago