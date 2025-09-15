Open Menu

President Zardari Condoles Passing Of Ex-MNA Roshan Din Junejo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 09:50 AM

President Zardari condoles passing of ex-MNA Roshan Din Junejo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Member of the National Assembly Roshan Din Junejo.

The late Junejo represented Sanghar and had a longstanding association with the Pakistan Peoples Party, according to a President's House press release.

The president, who is currently on a visit to China, acknowledged Junejo’s significant contributions to both his party and the constituents, noting his sincere commitment to public service and tireless efforts to improve the lives of those he represented.

President Zardari also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family of Roshan Din Junejo during this time of loss.

