President Zardari condoles passing of Pope Francis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis and paid tribute to him for his commitment to interfaith harmony, compassion, and peaceful coexistence.

The president extended his condolences on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan to the Vatican and the entire Catholic community on his sad demise.

While paying tribute to his services, the president said that Pope Francis would be remembered for his efforts in promoting peace, social justice, inter-faith dialogue, and the well-being of the most vulnerable communities worldwide.

Zardari remarked that Pope Francis was a powerful voice for peace and justice, and his efforts to bring together communities of different faiths and promote mutual understanding would always be remembered.

The president termed the Pope’s passing a great loss not only for the Christians but for all those who valued peace and dialogue among religions.