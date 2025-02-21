KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of Provincial Assembly Member Sohail Anwar Sial here on Friday to offer condolences over the death of his uncle Dr. Zulfiqar Sial.

He expressed his sympathy and prayed for patience for the family, also offering Fateha and seeking forgiveness for the departed soul.

The President acknowledged Dr. Sial's contributions to literature, paying tribute to his services.