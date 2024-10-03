President Zardari Confers Nishan-e-Pakistan Award On Malaysian PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 10:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday conferred the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan upon Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim in recognition of his support for Islamic causes and for being a great friend of Pakistan.
The top civilian award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal ministers, services chiefs, diplomats, and senior government officials.
During the ceremony, it was highlighted that the Malaysian prime minister was an avid reader of Allama Iqbal and acknowledged that his work had been a source of inspiration for him.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been a prominent advocate of humanitarian causes and Islamic values throughout his political career.
His leadership is marked by a profound commitment to promoting social justice and addressing global issues affecting the Islamic world.
He has also been a voice for the causes of self-determination movements and has particularly stood against oppression across the world. He continues to work tirelessly to counter Islamophobia striving to create interfaith harmony by fostering understanding and respect between different cultures and religions.
The president also hosted a state dinner in honour of the visiting Malaysian prime minister and his delegation.
APP/szm-nuh
