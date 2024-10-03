Open Menu

President Zardari Confers Nishan-e-Pakistan Award On Malaysian PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 10:09 PM

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday conferred the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan upon Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim in recognition of his support for Islamic causes and for being a great friend of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday conferred the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan upon Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim in recognition of his support for Islamic causes and for being a great friend of Pakistan.

The top civilian award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal ministers, services chiefs, diplomats, and senior government officials.

During the ceremony, it was highlighted that the Malaysian prime minister was an avid reader of Allama Iqbal and acknowledged that his work had been a source of inspiration for him.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been a prominent advocate of humanitarian causes and Islamic values throughout his political career.

His leadership is marked by a profound commitment to promoting social justice and addressing global issues affecting the Islamic world.

He has also been a voice for the causes of self-determination movements and has particularly stood against oppression across the world. He continues to work tirelessly to counter Islamophobia striving to create interfaith harmony by fostering understanding and respect between different cultures and religions.

The president also hosted a state dinner in honour of the visiting Malaysian prime minister and his delegation.

APP/szm-nuh

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister World Government Top

Recent Stories

NA body seeks complete details of contracts made w ..

NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs

45 seconds ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern acti ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during M ..

47 seconds ago
 Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses ..

Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses transformation plan

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 15.98 billion

27 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi moves IHC for post-arrest bail

Bushra Bibi moves IHC for post-arrest bail

2 hours ago
 RWMC's Dengue Week underway

RWMC's Dengue Week underway

2 hours ago
IHC clubs identical petitions against ban on un-ap ..

IHC clubs identical petitions against ban on un-approved protests

2 hours ago
 Cannabis cultivation destroyed in different areas

Cannabis cultivation destroyed in different areas

2 hours ago
 DIG Hazara orders crackdown on fugitives in region

DIG Hazara orders crackdown on fugitives in region

2 hours ago
 RTI, voice for voiceless: DD Communication

RTI, voice for voiceless: DD Communication

2 hours ago
 IHC dismisses petition against CEC's appointment

IHC dismisses petition against CEC's appointment

2 hours ago
 Nawabshah Medical University students visit NDF Re ..

Nawabshah Medical University students visit NDF Rehabilitation Center

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan