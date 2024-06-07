Open Menu

President Zardari Confers Nishan-i-Pakistan Award On Prince Rahim Aga Khan

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

President Zardari confers Nishan-i-Pakistan award on Prince Rahim Aga Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday conferred the Nishan-i-Pakistan award on Prince Rahim Aga Khan, in recognition of his meritorious services for the development, prosperity, and betterment of Pakistan and its people.

The top civilian award was conferred on Prince Rahim Aga Khan at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and attended by Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Federal ministers, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, parliamentarians, diplomats, and senior government officers.

According to the citation read out on the occasion, Prince Rahim Aga Khan, through his many leadership roles for more than a quarter century within the Aga Khan Development Network, dedicated his untiring efforts to improve the living standard of the people in resource-constrained regions of Asia and Africa.

Upholding a multigenerational legacy, Prince Rahim has contributed immensely to the economic, health, education, and cultural well-being of poor and marginalized communities.

It was told that under his leadership, the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development has advanced path-breaking initiatives in Pakistan in commercial banking, microfinance, insurance, sustainable tourism and renewable energy sectors. The Fund has enabled access to financial services for nearly 50 million people in Pakistan.

As the Founding Chairman of Aga Khan Development Network's Climate and Environment Committee, Prince Rahim Aga Khan has spearheaded the establishment of environmental stewardship policies and best practices to address climate change issues, besides generously supporting the people of Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods of 2022.

The services of the Aga Khan family for the Muslims of India, the formation of the All India Muslim League, and the creation of Pakistan were also highlighted.

