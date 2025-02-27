President Zardari confers Nishan-i-Pakistan award on Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday conferred the Award of Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recognition of his exceptional services and unwavering support for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday conferred the Award of Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recognition of his exceptional services and unwavering support for Pakistan.

The top civilian award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Federal ministers, diplomats, and senior government officials.

During the ceremony, it was highlighted that Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a distinguished leader whose forward thinking vision has played the pivotal role in strengthening the longstanding and fraternal relations between UAE and Pakistan.

Sheikh Khaled has played significant role in the UAE's progress. As Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, he has overseen transformative initiatives across various sectors.

His visionary leadership has led to advancement in governance, technology, infrastructure and social development, and enhancing the overall quality of lives for the UAE citizens and residents, thus reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in innovation and development.

On the humanitarian front, Sheikh Khaled has demonstrated a profound commitment to global causes. He has led the numerous humanitarian initiatives that provide vital support to the underprivileged communities.

His approach to humanitarian efforts reflects UAE's vision of global solidarity and support. Sheikh Khaled is a dynamic leader who has been instrumental in promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and UAE.

His leadership facilitated the announcement of significant investment initiatives in Pakistan economy aimed at boosting key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, healthcare and technology thereby contributing immensely to Pakistan's socio-economic progress.

A solid friend of Pakistan, Sheikh Khaled has advocated for a robust partnership between our countries, reinforcing mutual interests and shared values of regional and international forums.