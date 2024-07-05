Open Menu

President Zardari Congratulates Keir Starmer On Victory In UK Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

President Zardari congratulates Keir Starmer on victory in UK election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday congratulated Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on his victory in the parliamentary election in the United Kingdom.

The president wrote on his X timeline that Pakistan looked forward to working with the new UK government to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

President Zardari expressed the hope that Keir Starmer would play his role in addressing the shared challenges faced by the world.

