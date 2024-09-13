President Zardari congratulates Makhdoom Tahir on NA-171 bye-election victory

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday congratulated Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed on winning the bye-election in the NA-171 constituency of Rahim Yar Khan.

The president, in a statement issued by the President House, expressed the hope that Makhdoom Tahir would come up to the expectations of the people of his constituency.

He instructed him to give a special attention to the resolution of people's issues and their welfare.

President Zardari expressed the hope that Makhdoom Tahir would duly represent the people of Rahim Yar Khan in the National Assembly, besides thanking the voters for reposing trust in him.