President Zardari Congratulates Team Pakistan On Test Win Against England

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM

President Zardari congratulates Team Pakistan on Test win against England

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the Test match against England at Multan Stadium.

The president lauded the spectacular performance of the Pakistani players, particularly the spinners who paved the way to the victory, according to a President House press release.

He expressed the hope that the Green Shirts would keep up displaying the fabulous game in the future as well.

