President Zardari Decides Not To Draw His Salary
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has decided, in view of the prevailing economic challenges, that he will not draw his presidential salary.
“He took this decision to encourage prudent financial management in the country. The President considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HMC restores treatment under Sehat card9 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat pays surprise visit to city circle police stations9 minutes ago
-
PHC grants transit bail to PTI Senator Shibli Faraz9 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to take strict action against those throwing garbage in Nullah Lai10 minutes ago
-
USC Multan Zone witnesses influx of subsidized goods for over 6.5 m families29 minutes ago
-
District Committee formed to monitor CM Special Initiatives:30 minutes ago
-
District administration inspects price monitoring desk at Gumbat Bazar30 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed39 minutes ago
-
Preservation work on historical Rawat Fort underway39 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for Ramadan reviewed40 minutes ago
-
CPWB to start anti-begging operation during Ramadan40 minutes ago
-
Seven UC secretaries served show cause notices40 minutes ago