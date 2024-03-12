President Zardari decides not to draw his salary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has decided, in view of the prevailing economic challenges, that he will not draw his presidential salary.

“He took this decision to encourage prudent financial management in the country. The President considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.