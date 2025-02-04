President Zardari Departs For A Five-day State Visit To China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday departed here for a five-day state visit to China from February 4-8, 2025, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
He was accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Saleem Mandviwala and Dr Asim Hussain.
During the visit, the president will hold meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese political leaders in Beijing.
President Zardari's visit to China holds significance to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations besides helping to enhance bilateral trade and commerce ties.
During the meetings, the two sides will discuss matters of mutual interest including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, regional connectivity, and security cooperation.
Recent Stories
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Auction of mines and minerals blocks held in Dir Lower2 minutes ago
-
President Zardari departs for a five-day state visit to China2 minutes ago
-
Students express solidarity with people of Kashmir2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with nationwide rallies, global advocacy: Muqam2 minutes ago
-
Person injured seriously as Madrasa's roof caves in12 minutes ago
-
Drugs recovered in crackdown against drug pushers12 minutes ago
-
Winter sports competitions held in Kalash Valley12 minutes ago
-
Zahid Safi praises Pakistan's support for Kashmiri nation22 minutes ago
-
Imam masjid shot dead in Lakki Marwat32 minutes ago
-
Officials stressed to address citizens’ issues promptly32 minutes ago
-
International action needed to end India’s suppression of Kashmiris: Governor Kundi32 minutes ago
-
ADC monitors ongoing polio campaign's activities1 hour ago