President Zardari departs for a five-day state visit to China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday departed here for a five-day state visit to China from February 4-8, 2025, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He was accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Saleem Mandviwala and Dr Asim Hussain.

During the visit, the president will hold meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese political leaders in Beijing.

President Zardari's visit to China holds significance to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations besides helping to enhance bilateral trade and commerce ties.

During the meetings, the two sides will discuss matters of mutual interest including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, regional connectivity, and security cooperation.