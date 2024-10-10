President Zardari Departs For A Two-day Turkmenistan Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday departed here for a two-day visit to Turkmenistan mainly to attend the International Forum on “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development” being held in Ashgabat.
The International Forum is being held on October 10-11 to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a great Turkmen thinker, poet and philosopher.
On the sidelines of the Forum, the president is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Turkmen leadership.
