President Zardari departs for a two-day Turkmenistan visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday departed here for a two-day visit to Turkmenistan mainly to attend the International Forum on “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development” being held in Ashgabat.

The International Forum is being held on October 10-11 to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a great Turkmen thinker, poet and philosopher.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the president is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Turkmen leadership.