Open Menu

President Zardari Diagnosed With COVID-19, His Health Condition Improving: Dr Asim

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM

President Zardari diagnosed with COVID-19, his health condition improving: Dr Asim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Personal physician of President Asif Ali Zardari, Dr. Asim Hussain on Wednesday confirmed that the president had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that his health condition was steadily improving.

In a statement issued by the President House Press Wing, Dr. Asim said that a dedicated team of medical experts was closely monitoring his condition, which was steadily improving.

Dr. Asim Hussain further stated that due to the nature of the illness, the president had been advised to remain in isolation.

Recent Stories

Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing ..

Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..

29 minutes ago
 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

43 minutes ago
 Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Du ..

Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre

59 minutes ago
 ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

1 hour ago
 Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in Marc ..

Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March

1 hour ago
 Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 tri ..

Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035

1 hour ago
AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue ..

AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship ..

UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year

2 hours ago
 EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and O ..

EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..

2 hours ago
 International Development Bank to take part AIM Co ..

International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 University study calls for incorporating recycled ..

University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement constr ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’

Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan