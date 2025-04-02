President Zardari Diagnosed With COVID-19, His Health Condition Improving: Dr Asim
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Personal physician of President Asif Ali Zardari, Dr. Asim Hussain on Wednesday confirmed that the president had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that his health condition was steadily improving.
In a statement issued by the President House Press Wing, Dr. Asim said that a dedicated team of medical experts was closely monitoring his condition, which was steadily improving.
Dr. Asim Hussain further stated that due to the nature of the illness, the president had been advised to remain in isolation.
