President Zardari Due In Gwadar Today To Discuss Security Situation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to pay a daylong visit to Gwadar today where he will chair a meeting to discuss the security and law and order situation in the Balochistan province.
In the meeting, the president will be given a briefing about the overall security in the province, a President House press release said.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti will also attend the meeting.
