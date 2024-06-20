Open Menu

President Zardari Due In Gwadar Today To Discuss Security Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to pay a daylong visit to Gwadar today where he will chair a meeting to discuss the security and law and order situation in the Balochistan province.

In the meeting, the president will be given a briefing about the overall security in the province, a President House press release said.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti will also attend the meeting.

