President Zardari due in Gwadar today to discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to pay a daylong visit to Gwadar today where he will chair a meeting to discuss the security and law and order situation in the Balochistan province.

In the meeting, the president will be given a briefing about the overall security in the province, a President House press release said.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti will also attend the meeting.