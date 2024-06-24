Open Menu

President Zardari Due In Sukkur Today To Review Sindh Security Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM

President Zardari due in Sukkur today to review Sindh security situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to visit Sukkur today to chair a meeting to discuss the overall security and law and order situation in the Sindh province.

The meeting will review implementation of the decisions taken in a meeting held last month on the law and order situation in the province, according to a President House press release.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will attend the meeting besides the senior officers of the Federal and provincial law enforcement agencies.

