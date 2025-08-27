Open Menu

President Zardari Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Veteran Journalist Aamir Mehmood

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM

President Zardari expresses grief over demise of veteran journalist Aamir Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) President, Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of senior journalist and former Secretary General of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Aamir Mehmood.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, President Zardari paid rich tribute to the late journalist, describing him as a respected and distinguished name in the world of journalism and publishing, a condolence message from the Presidency said.

“Aamir Mehmood rendered invaluable professional services and played a prominent role in the fields of journalism and literature,” the President said. He added that his significant contributions to media would always be remembered.

The president prayed for the departed soul, supplicating Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in His mercy and to bestow patience upon the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan