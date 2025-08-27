President Zardari Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Veteran Journalist Aamir Mehmood
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) President, Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of senior journalist and former Secretary General of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Aamir Mehmood.
Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, President Zardari paid rich tribute to the late journalist, describing him as a respected and distinguished name in the world of journalism and publishing, a condolence message from the Presidency said.
“Aamir Mehmood rendered invaluable professional services and played a prominent role in the fields of journalism and literature,” the President said. He added that his significant contributions to media would always be remembered.
The president prayed for the departed soul, supplicating Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in His mercy and to bestow patience upon the family to bear the irreparable loss.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari expresses grief over demise of veteran journalist Aamir Mehmood24 seconds ago
-
Secretary reviews healthcare services in Loralai division, emphasizes urgent measures26 seconds ago
-
DC reviews flood preparedness, assures relief facilities33 seconds ago
-
KP Govt. decides to divide academic session in spring, fall semesters36 seconds ago
-
Rescue on wheels: CDA to launch 12 stations and motorbike service in Capital43 seconds ago
-
UoG cricket team triumphs in friendly matches at Turbat46 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Hazara calls for joint strategy to tackle urban flooding in Abbottabad49 seconds ago
-
DIG Loralai Division vows to eradicate crime and rebuild public trust11 minutes ago
-
UoS holds anti-begging awareness exhibition31 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains claim a human life after kacha house caved in following land sliding in AJK village31 minutes ago
-
AIOU to commence examinations from September 1,31 minutes ago
-
Police launch awareness campaign against drugs at medical college31 minutes ago