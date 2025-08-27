President Zardari expresses grief over demise of veteran journalist Aamir Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) President, Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of senior journalist and former Secretary General of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Aamir Mehmood.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, President Zardari paid rich tribute to the late journalist, describing him as a respected and distinguished name in the world of journalism and publishing, a condolence message from the Presidency said.

“Aamir Mehmood rendered invaluable professional services and played a prominent role in the fields of journalism and literature,” the President said. He added that his significant contributions to media would always be remembered.

The president prayed for the departed soul, supplicating Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in His mercy and to bestow patience upon the family to bear the irreparable loss.