President Zardari Extends Best Wishes To China On Its Victory Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:29 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari has offered heartfelt felicitations to the government and people of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, marking the victory of China in the World Anti-Fascist War

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has offered heartfelt felicitations to the government and people of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, marking the victory of China in the World Anti-Fascist War.

The president, in a message stated that September 3rd is a powerful reminder of the monumental sacrifices made by the Chinese people and their courageous struggle against fascism and militarism.

He said that observance of this historic day not only recognizes China’s key role in promoting global peace and harmony but also reinforces the timeless values of resilience, courage, and unity against oppression.

President Zardari said Pakistan and China enjoy time-tested, deep-rooted relations based on respect, trust, and a common vision for peace and mutual development.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with China in commemorating this historic milestone and conveyed his best wishes for continued progress, and prosperity of China.

