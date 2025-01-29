President Zardari Extends Greetings To Xi Jinping On Chinese New Year
Published January 29, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday extended the greeting of Chinese New Year and Spring Festival to Chinese President Xi Jinping, reaffirming the commitment to strengthening the "iron-clad friendship" between Pakistan and China.
The president, in a letter of greetings to his Chinese counterpart, said that he looked forward to discussing ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation and friendship with him in Beijing, according to a President House press release.
He reiterated Pakistan’s ongoing support for the One China Policy, calling it a vital component of Pakistan’s foreign policy.
President Zardari said that both Pakistan and China enjoyed timeless and strategic cooperative partnership.
This unique and exemplary bilateral relationship was nurtured and strengthened by the unwavering efforts of leaderships of both countries, he added.
He also thanked President Xi Jinping for his visionary leadership in advancing Pakistan-China relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), besides acknowledging China’s remarkable progress in various sectors during last year.
He also wished President Xi Jinping good health and expressed hope for the continued development and prosperity of the Chinese people.
Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, starting January 29 this year, is a festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese Calendar which marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring.
