Open Menu

President Zardari Extends Greetings To Xi Jinping On Chinese New Year

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM

President Zardari extends greetings to Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday extended the greeting of Chinese New Year and Spring Festival to Chinese President Xi Jinping, reaffirming the commitment to strengthening the "iron-clad friendship" between Pakistan and China.

The president, in a letter of greetings to his Chinese counterpart, said that he looked forward to discussing ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation and friendship with him in Beijing, according to a President House press release.

He reiterated Pakistan’s ongoing support for the One China Policy, calling it a vital component of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

President Zardari said that both Pakistan and China enjoyed timeless and strategic cooperative partnership.

This unique and exemplary bilateral relationship was nurtured and strengthened by the unwavering efforts of leaderships of both countries, he added.

He also thanked President Xi Jinping for his visionary leadership in advancing Pakistan-China relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), besides acknowledging China’s remarkable progress in various sectors during last year.

He also wished President Xi Jinping good health and expressed hope for the continued development and prosperity of the Chinese people.

Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, starting January 29 this year, is a festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese Calendar which marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebratio ..

RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah

9 hours ago
 Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take year ..

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

10 hours ago
 World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza ..

World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire

10 hours ago
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR ..

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes d ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors

10 hours ago
 M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025

M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025

11 hours ago
 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin t ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow

11 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shapin ..

Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab He ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan