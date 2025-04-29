President Zardari Felicitates New Canadian PM
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday extended warm felicitations to the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney on his party’s victory in Federal elections.
In a statement, the president said that Pakistan and Canada enjoyed excellent bilateral relations.
He also expressed the hope that ties between the two countries would continue to further strengthen under the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry approves temporary lodging under federal lodges & hostel rules, 20255 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of head constable Majeed5 minutes ago
-
President Zardari felicitates new Canadian PM5 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded to PO in murder case5 minutes ago
-
Islamabad ranked among top 100 safest cities worldwide15 minutes ago
-
AC reviews facilities at THQ Hospital15 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on RTI held at Ekkaghund15 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi being provided appropriate facilities as per rules: IHC told16 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful anti-terrorist operation in Kech25 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for March25 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman SBA resolves complaints , provide relief to applicants25 minutes ago
-
Experts call for green entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment to tackle climate crisis25 minutes ago