President Zardari felicitates new Canadian PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday extended warm felicitations to the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney on his party’s victory in Federal elections.

In a statement, the president said that Pakistan and Canada enjoyed excellent bilateral relations.

He also expressed the hope that ties between the two countries would continue to further strengthen under the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney.