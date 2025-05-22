Open Menu

President Zardari Felicitates Newly Elected President Of Romania

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday congratulated Nicusor-Daniel Dan on his election victory as the President of Romania.

He said that Pakistan valued its friendly relations with Romania and wished peace, stability and prosperity for the Romanian people, a President's Office news release said.

