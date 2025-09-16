President Zardari for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in electric vehicles, mini trucks

- Home
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met Yin Tongyue, Chairman of the board of Chery Holding Co., Ltd. and Chery automobile Co., Ltd., in Shanghai.
During the meeting, President Zardari assured the Chairman that the Government of Pakistan would provide policy support for new energy vehicles, electric buses and local production of components.
The president encouraged Chery to explore joint ventures in electric buses, mini trucks, green energy solutions and charging infrastructure. He also highlighted opportunities for collaboration with Pakistani companies in manufacturing, minerals and energy storage solutions.
President Zardari was accompanied by First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.
Mr Yin briefed the president and his delegation on Chery Auto’s global operations, its commitment to technological innovation, and its achievements in international markets.
President Zardari thanked Mr Yin for his detailed briefing and welcomed Chery Auto’s growing interest in Pakistan. He appreciated the company’s plans to introduce electric buses and pursue localisation, noting that these steps would help generate employment opportunities for young people in the country.
Sindh Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi were also present during the meeting.
