ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed his deep grief over the demise of Masood Ahmed, father Salman Masood, the editor of the English newspaper The Nation.

The president conveyed his sympathies and condolences to Salman Masood on the death of his father.

President Zardari prayed for peace for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss.