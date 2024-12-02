President Zardari Grieved Over Demise Of Editor Salman Masood's Father
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed his deep grief over the demise of Masood Ahmed, father Salman Masood, the editor of the English newspaper The Nation.
The president conveyed his sympathies and condolences to Salman Masood on the death of his father.
President Zardari prayed for peace for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Paramedics Hamdard Panel announces boycott of Dec 7 elections6 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifting gang busted in Karachi26 minutes ago
-
KP CM's relative gunned down in Kulachi26 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris face modern slavery as India intensifies oppression, say Activists26 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of father of editor of 'The Nation' Salman Masood26 minutes ago
-
OEC seeking services of CFO on contract basis26 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man involved in hawala-hundi26 minutes ago
-
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan31 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister offers condolence36 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister congratulates leadership & people of UAE on its 53rd National Day36 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief over target killing of Saqlain Gandapur56 minutes ago
-
Restoration of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh under way13 hours ago