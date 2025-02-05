Open Menu

President Zardari Grieved Over Prince Karim Aga Khan’s Demise

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep shock and sadness over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

President Asif Ali Zardari, who is on an official visit to China, in his statement, said that Pakistan lost a great friend, who had made great contributions towards the uplift of Pakistan’s social sector, particularly in the health, education and community development. “The invaluable services of Prince Karim Aga Khan for humanity will always be remembered”, President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president termed Prince Karim Aga Khan’s demise as a monumental loss, saying that words could not adequately express his sorrow at the loss of such a devoted friend of Pakistan.

He said that the late Prince Karim Aga Khan revolutionised the educational landscape in Gilgit-Baltistan, establishing world-class educational standards in the region.

The president said that during his every visit to Pakistan, Prince Karim Aga Khan demonstrated heartfelt affection for its people and launched numerous diverse projects, many of which were completed and serve as a perpetual source of benefit and inspiration.

“His initiatives are a true Sadaqah Jariyah — ongoing charity”, he said.

The president extended his deepest condolences to the Aga Khan family and the global Ismaili community on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that the new spiritual leader would follow in his esteemed father's footsteps, setting new benchmarks for service and humanity.

