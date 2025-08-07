Open Menu

President Zardari Grieves Over Demise Of Former Romanian President Ion Iliescu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM

President Zardari grieves over demise of former Romanian President Ion Iliescu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Ion Iliescu, former President of Romania and a key figure in the country’s modern history.

In his condolence message from the Presidency, the President conveyed on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan and in his personal capacity, heartfelt sympathies to the Government and people of Romania as well as to the bereaved family of the late President Iliescu.

The President stated that Iliescu’s leadership during Romania’s transition to democracy marked a defining chapter in the nation’s history. His service to the country will be remembered with respect and admiration.

President Zardari offered prayers for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the Romanian nation in this time of mourning.

Recent Stories

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan ..

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..

29 seconds ago
 PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration b ..

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

7 minutes ago
 Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG ta ..

Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..

7 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 ..

Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit

7 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariff ..

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment

15 minutes ago
 Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system t ..

Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..

22 minutes ago
Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first ..

Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match

31 minutes ago
 Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 mon ..

Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..

43 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup ..

Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup 2925 squad

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military ..

Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership

55 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior offi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan