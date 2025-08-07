President Zardari grieves over demise of former Romanian President Ion Iliescu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Ion Iliescu, former President of Romania and a key figure in the country’s modern history.

In his condolence message from the Presidency, the President conveyed on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan and in his personal capacity, heartfelt sympathies to the Government and people of Romania as well as to the bereaved family of the late President Iliescu.

The President stated that Iliescu’s leadership during Romania’s transition to democracy marked a defining chapter in the nation’s history. His service to the country will be remembered with respect and admiration.

President Zardari offered prayers for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the Romanian nation in this time of mourning.