President Zardari Hosts Iftar Dinner For Orphaned Children, Urges Focus On Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday urged orphaned children to prioritize education, calling it the key to success as they were the nation's future and should focus on their education and work hard to become successful individuals

The president expressed these views during an Iftar Dinner hosted by him for the orphaned children being cared for by the Pakistan Orphan Care Forum, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a President's Office news release said.

During the ceremony, the president also distributed computer tablets to the children, emphasizing their use for educational purposes. "I urge all children to use these tablets, being gifted on the suggestion of First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, for learning and personal growth," he added.

The president said the children were as dear to him as his own and encouraged them to pursue education with dedication.

He also met with the children individually, expressing affection and reinforcing his commitment to their well-being.

Air Marshal (Retd.) Farooq Habib, Chairman of the Pakistan Orphan Care Forum (POCF), highlighted the pressing issue of orphaned children in the country. He said, "There are an estimated 4.6 million orphaned children in Pakistan."

He said that POCF and its affiliated organizations were currently supporting nearly 120,000 children nationwide.

Farooq Habib emphasized the forum’s advocacy for orphaned children's rights and called upon society to take collective responsibility for their care. "Providing for orphaned and underprivileged children is a shared duty," he said.

The Chairman thanked the president for his support and hosting Iftar Dinner for the orphaned children at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

