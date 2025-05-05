President Zardari, Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Security
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 10:36 PM
) Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday to discuss matters of bilateral and mutual interest, regional security situation, particularly the ongoing tensions between
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday to discuss matters of bilateral and mutual interest, regional security situation, particularly the ongoing tensions between
India and Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam incident.
Welcoming the Iranian foreign minister, the president emphasised that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed historic and brotherly relations. He stressed the importance of both countries working together to promote peace and prosperity in the region.
The Iranian foreign minister said that he was undertaking the visit on the instructions of the Supreme Leader, Ayatullah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian. He expressed understanding of Pakistan’s position on the current situation and called for restraint by both sides to de-escalate the tensions.
The foreign minister stated that Iran attached importance to its relations with Pakistan and was desirous of further strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.
He also highlighted the need to further expand the bilateral trade between the two countries to its fullest potential. He also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and assured of working in coordination with Pakistan on all regional matters.
The president thanked the Iranian Foreign Minister for undertaking the visit to Pakistan at a critical juncture. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, while expressing concern over India’s aggressive posture, which he said was endangering regional peace and stability. The president also underscored the need to boost bilateral trade with Iran for the mutual benefit of the two countries.
The two sides also discussed the situation in Gaza and strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations by Israeli forces in Gaza and the West Bank.
The foreign minister also conveyed the best wishes of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for President Asif Ali Zardari.
Recent Stories
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situati ..
Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM
NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false acc ..
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Saj ..
Call to expedite work on SEZs to foster clean energy transition
'13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025', highlights economic potential
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 11% owing to improved inflation outlook
President Zardari, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties, regional sec ..
National youth policy focused on youth empowerment with all provinces on board: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situation in region8 minutes ago
-
NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false accusations9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system29 minutes ago
-
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan held37 minutes ago
-
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman37 minutes ago
-
3 police officers remanded for assaulting lawyer in court1 hour ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PTI protest case till June 241 hour ago
-
5.3 kg heroin seized, accused arrested1 hour ago
-
19 arrested on gambling charges1 hour ago
-
Court adjourned hearing of four missing brothers1 hour ago
-
DG PILAC visits ailing Punjabi Poet Baba Najmi1 hour ago
-
Provision of quality services on motorways to be ensured: Secretary1 hour ago