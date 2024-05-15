Open Menu

President Zardari Lauds Security Forces For Successful Anti-terror Operation In Zhob

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 11:10 AM

President Zardari lauds security forces for successful anti-terror operation in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday lauded the security forces for conducting a successful anti-terror operation in Sambaza area of Balochistan's Zhob district.

The president paid tribute to Major Babar Khan Shaheed, who was martyred in line of his duty during the operation, and applauded his bravery, patriotism and services to the country.

Applauding the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Army, he reiterated the resolve to eliminate terrorism.

President Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyr's ranks in paradise and for patience to the bereaved family.

