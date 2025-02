President Zardari leaves for Lisbon to condole over death of Prince Karim Agha Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday left for Lisbon, Portugal.

The President will meet His Highness Prince Rahim Agha Khan to extend his condolences on the passing away of late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

According to President House press wing statement, during the visit, President Asif Zardari will also meet President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.