President Zardari Meets Tayyip Erdogan, Discuss Mutual Interest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2025 | 01:24 PM
Both president also discuss bilateral relations during their brief meeting in Istanbul
ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his brief stop at Istanbul Airport in Turkiye.
Both the Presidents exchanged cordial remarks and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed President Zardari upon his arrival.
He landed at Instanbul airport for a brief stay where he met with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
President Asif Ali Zardari is currently in Portugal to express condolences on the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan.
Earlier, President Zardari completed his China visit. He called on his Chinese counterpart President XI and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, said a statement issued by the president’s press wing in Islamabad. President Zardari, during his visit, also attended opening ceremony of the 9th Winter Games in Harbin. Memorandum of Understandings were signed between Pakistan and China during President Zardari’s visit for cooperation in diverse field.
Recent Stories
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu
Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..
SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA
WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Managing Director
Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday
Tri-Nation series: South Africa set 305-run target for New Zealand
World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off
China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000
Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest1 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of Fatima Surayya Bajia observed5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s largest Youth Summit to begins in Peshawar with a Cultural Night6 minutes ago
-
SRSO promotes Sustainable Livelihoods & Preserves Traditional Crafts6 minutes ago
-
SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA31 minutes ago
-
Abu Huraira Shah awarded by French Mayor for Taekwondo excellence1 hour ago
-
Small scaled farmers to be included for Kissan card in next phase2 hours ago
-
Three power pilferers nabbed3 hours ago
-
11 criminals held4 hours ago
-
SITE Association of Trade ,Industry delegation visits Jashn Baharan event13 hours ago
-
RTA conducts action illegal vehicles, imposed fine13 hours ago
-
National Horse and Cattle Show returns in full splendor after several years14 hours ago