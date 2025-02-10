President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both president also discuss bilateral relations during their brief meeting in Istanbul

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his brief stop at Istanbul Airport in Turkiye.

Both the Presidents exchanged cordial remarks and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed President Zardari upon his arrival.

He landed at Instanbul airport for a brief stay where he met with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Asif Ali Zardari is currently in Portugal to express condolences on the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Earlier, President Zardari completed his China visit. He called on his Chinese counterpart President XI and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, said a statement issued by the president’s press wing in Islamabad. President Zardari, during his visit, also attended opening ceremony of the 9th Winter Games in Harbin. Memorandum of Understandings were signed between Pakistan and China during President Zardari’s visit for cooperation in diverse field.