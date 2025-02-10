Open Menu

President Zardari Meets Tayyip Erdogan, Discuss Mutual Interest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2025 | 01:24 PM

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

Both president also discuss bilateral relations during their brief meeting in Istanbul

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his brief stop at Istanbul Airport in Turkiye.

Both the Presidents exchanged cordial remarks and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed President Zardari upon his arrival.

He landed at Instanbul airport for a brief stay where he met with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Asif Ali Zardari is currently in Portugal to express condolences on the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Earlier, President Zardari completed his China visit. He called on his Chinese counterpart President XI and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, said a statement issued by the president’s press wing in Islamabad. President Zardari, during his visit, also attended opening ceremony of the 9th Winter Games in Harbin. Memorandum of Understandings were signed between Pakistan and China during President Zardari’s visit for cooperation in diverse field.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister China Visit Harbin Istanbul Portugal Tayyip Erdogan Airport

Recent Stories

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mu ..

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

1 minute ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu

11 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookr ..

Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..

11 minutes ago
 SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit ..

SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA

31 minutes ago
 WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Ma ..

WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Managing Director

41 minutes ago
 Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, ..

Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora

46 minutes ago
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punj ..

Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Aut ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday

2 hours ago
 Tri-Nation series: South Africa set 305-run target ..

Tri-Nation series: South Africa set 305-run target for New Zealand

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal F ..

World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off

2 hours ago
 China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000

China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000

3 hours ago
 Japan logs record $193 billion current account sur ..

Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan