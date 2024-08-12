President Zardari mourns passing of mountaineer Murad Sadpara

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pakistani mountaineer Murad Sadpara.

In his condolence message to the bereaved family, the president offered his deepest sympathies on Sadpara's passing.

The president recognized Murad Sadpara's achievements in mountaineering and offered prayers for his forgiveness and strength for his grieving family.