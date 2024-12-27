LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday visited the mausoleum of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to commemorate the 17th anniversary of her martyrdom.

The president offered Fateha and laid a wreath at Benazir Bhutto's grave.

He also recited the Holy Quran at the mausoleum and prayed for Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and other members of the Bhutto family buried in the ancestral graveyard.