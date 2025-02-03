President Zardari Pledges Nation’s Commitment To Global Efforts To Fight Against Cancer
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 07:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari said that as a nation and as part of the global community, they reaffirmed their commitment to the fight against cancer.
“This day is a reminder of the profound challenges posed by this disease and an opportunity to inspire hope through collective action, innovation, and resilience,” the president said in a message on the occasion of World Cancer Day being observed on February 04.
As they observed World Cancer Day, the president said that it was essential to recognise the gravity of this disease as it was one of the largest causes of death.
Rapid urbanisation, lifestyle changes, and limited awareness had further compounded this challenge. This called for renewed commitment and intensified efforts to alleviate the burden of this disease, he added.
“The Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with provincial governments, healthcare institutions, and global partners, is making efforts to address this issue. We have initiated measures to strengthen our healthcare infrastructure, conduct a comprehensive situation analysis of cancer interventions, develop national and provincial cancer strategies, and mobilise resources through innovative public-private partnerships,” the president said.
Cancer was not only a health issue but also a societal challenge requiring collective efforts, he said, stressing that they needed to raise awareness about the disease and, in this regard, the support of the media was highly important to educate the people about its symptoms, prevention and early detection.
“I firmly believe that we can overcome this challenge through the active support of civil society, media, community-based organizations, and international partners. On this occasion, I urge all citizens, healthcare professionals, civil society, and the private sector to join hands in this noble cause. Together, we can ensure that every individual, regardless of socioeconomic status, has access to timely diagnosis, effective treatment, and compassionate care,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.
The president said that they should pledge to make cancer prevention and control a national priority, expressing his confidence that together, they could bring hope and healing to those affected and honour the lives of those who had been lost to this disease. ***EMBARGOED TILL 2359 HRS ON MONDAY***
