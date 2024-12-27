Open Menu

President Zardari Pledges To Protect Rights Of All Provinces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 08:00 PM

GARHI KHUDA BUX, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari addressed the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the occasion of 17th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto here on Friday, emphasizing the party's commitment to the people and the country.

He stated that if there is any superpower, Pakistan also has its own superpower, which is the power of its people.

President highlighted the party's achievements, including the reversal of the verdict against Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto 45 years after his execution. He reiterated the party's loyalty to the people, the federation, and Pakistan, emphasizing the need to protect the country.

The president assured the nation that despite challenges, the party is committed to resolving issues and ensuring the provision of basic necessities like water and gas. He promised that the rights of all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh, will be protected.

He also expressed his optimism about the country's future, stating that modern advancements will benefit humanity and, by extension, Pakistan. He urged the people not to worry, as the party will provide good news and ensure the country's stability.

