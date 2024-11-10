Open Menu

President Zardari, PM Sharif Laud Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Khawarij

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 11:20 AM

President Zardari, PM Sharif laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded the security forces for conducting intelligence-based operation against Khawarij in North Waziristan.

The president commended the bravery of the security forces for killing six Khawarij and injuring six others in the successful operation, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

While appreciating the professionalism of security forces, he reiterated the national resolve to complete elimination of terrorism.

Pakistan's brave security forces would continue operations to eliminate terrorist elements, he further added.

The prime minister praised the officers and personnel of security forces for their successful operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij in Spinwam, North Waziristan.

He also appreciated the professionalism of the security forces by killing six Khawarij and arresting six others injured in the operation.

“We will continue to fight against the specter of terrorism till its complete eradication from the country,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its security forces for the complete elimination of terrorism and those elements who spread anarchy in the country.

