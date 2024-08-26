President Zardari, PM Shehbaz condemn terror attack on bus in Musakhel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting a passenger bus in the Musakhel area of Balochistan.

They expressed their deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the attack and called for taking the perpetrators to task.

Both the president and prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

"The killing of innocent people is tantamount to killing the entire mankind. The terrorists are enemies of the country, nation, and humanity," the president said and reiterated the nation's resolve to keep up fighting terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the law enforcement agencies to carry out an immediate probe into the incident. He also instructed the authorities to cooperate with victim families and extend urgent medical care to the injured.

"The perpetrators of this attack will be given an exemplary punishment. No form of terrorism is acceptable in the country. Our fight against terrorism will continue till the complete elimination of the scourge." the prime minister resolved.