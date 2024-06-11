Open Menu

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Discuss Public Relief In Upcoming Annual Budget

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discuss public relief in upcoming annual budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President Asif Ali Zardari where they discussed the country's overall economic situation with a particular focus on extending relief to the people in the upcoming annual budget 2024-25.

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting, according to a President House press release.

President Zardari emphasised that the interests of the low-income and middle class should be protected in the annual budget. He also assured the prime minister of his support for the national development and achievement of fiscal targets.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Zardari also deliberated on the development projects to be proposed in the next budget.

The prime minister apprised the president of his recent five-day visit to China.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal China Budget Visit

Recent Stories

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

56 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

9 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

18 hours ago
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

18 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

18 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

18 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

19 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

19 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan