President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discuss public relief in upcoming annual budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President Asif Ali Zardari where they discussed the country's overall economic situation with a particular focus on extending relief to the people in the upcoming annual budget 2024-25.

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting, according to a President House press release.

President Zardari emphasised that the interests of the low-income and middle class should be protected in the annual budget. He also assured the prime minister of his support for the national development and achievement of fiscal targets.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Zardari also deliberated on the development projects to be proposed in the next budget.

The prime minister apprised the president of his recent five-day visit to China.