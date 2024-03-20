President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Extend Greetings On Nowruz
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended their heartfelt greetings to all those who are celebrating the "ancient and cherished" tradition of Nowruz in Pakistan and around the world.
"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all celebrating the ancient and cherished tradition of Nowruz. May this joyous occasion bring renewed hope, prosperity, and unity to the comity of nations," the president said in a message.
He called for embracing the spirit of Nawruz and promoting the message of peace, compassion, unity and kindness.
In a separate message, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, "The day marks the arrival of spring and the renewal of nature. This is an occasion to show gratitude for our blessings and share our hopes and aspirations for the year ahead."
On the joyous occasion, he also thanked the communities those observe Nowruz in Pakistan including the Parsi community for their important contributions towards building a better Pakistan.
"Let this be an opportunity to promote regional, cultural synergies and unity by bridging our differences and fostering inclusivity," the prime minister remarked.
