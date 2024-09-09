President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif Start Working For ‘important Legislation’
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Sources say govt wants to increase age of the judges of the higher judiciary
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif started working efforts to gather support for important legislation, the sources close to them said on Monday.
The sources said that the government’s focus is on increasing the retirement age of judges and expanding the number of judges in the Supreme Court as part of a broader constitutional package.
The sources revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited members of allied political parties for a dinner tonight, with special attention towards securing the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).
The meeting is expected to discuss the country’s economic situation and seek consensus on the proposed legislation.
At the same time, President Zardari summoned members of the National Assembly and Senators from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to the President House.
Both gatherings are part of coordinated efforts to gain parliamentary backing for the government’s legislative agenda.
According to insiders, the ruling coalition is close to securing a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.
If JUI-F lends its support, the government would only need three additional votes to reach the required threshold.
In the Senate, the government is expected to secure 64 votes for the passage of the proposed constitutional amendments.
President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a meeting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence. During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed optimism that Fazlur Rehman would reject the “disruptive politics” of certain opposition elements. He assured that the government would make every effort to address the JUI-F leader’s concerns.
Following the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman signaled his readiness to cooperate with the government, stating, “Whether it’s Form 45 or Form 47, this is the government we have to work with.
