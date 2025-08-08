President Zardari praises Pak Army for eliminating 33 India-backed terrorists in Zhob Operation

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for eliminating 33 Khawarij terrorists backed by India during a successful counter-terrorism operation in the Zhob district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for eliminating 33 Khawarij terrorists backed by India during a successful counter-terrorism operation in the Zhob district.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, the President hailed the courage, professionalism, and timely action of the armed forces in defending the nation’s borders. “The bravery, skill, and swift response of our armed forces in the defense of the motherland is a matter of great pride,” he said.

He added that the entire nation is proud of its valiant forces who foiled the malicious designs of the enemy. “The enemies' nefarious plans were crushed by the fearless resolve of our troops,” President Zardari stated.

Condemning cross-border terrorism allegedly orchestrated with Indian support, the President said Pakistan will deal firmly with any attempt to breach its sovereignty. “Every act of intrusion on Pakistani soil will be met with a forceful response,” he warned.

President Zardari further emphasized that Pakistan is committed to eradicating terrorism sponsored from across the border. “We will dismantle every network of terrorism backed by India,” he asserted.

He concluded by reaffirming national unity and support for the armed forces, declaring, “The entire nation stands united with our forces, and this fight will continue until the complete elimination of terrorism.”