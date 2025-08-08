Open Menu

President Zardari Praises Pak Army For Eliminating 33 India-backed Terrorists In Zhob Operation

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM

President Zardari praises Pak Army for eliminating 33 India-backed terrorists in Zhob Operation

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for eliminating 33 Khawarij terrorists backed by India during a successful counter-terrorism operation in the Zhob district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for eliminating 33 Khawarij terrorists backed by India during a successful counter-terrorism operation in the Zhob district.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, the President hailed the courage, professionalism, and timely action of the armed forces in defending the nation’s borders. “The bravery, skill, and swift response of our armed forces in the defense of the motherland is a matter of great pride,” he said.

He added that the entire nation is proud of its valiant forces who foiled the malicious designs of the enemy. “The enemies' nefarious plans were crushed by the fearless resolve of our troops,” President Zardari stated.

Condemning cross-border terrorism allegedly orchestrated with Indian support, the President said Pakistan will deal firmly with any attempt to breach its sovereignty. “Every act of intrusion on Pakistani soil will be met with a forceful response,” he warned.

President Zardari further emphasized that Pakistan is committed to eradicating terrorism sponsored from across the border. “We will dismantle every network of terrorism backed by India,” he asserted.

He concluded by reaffirming national unity and support for the armed forces, declaring, “The entire nation stands united with our forces, and this fight will continue until the complete elimination of terrorism.”

Recent Stories

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy sp ..

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy spices of packets of National co ..

3 minutes ago
 A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime ..

A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime Minister to discuss sewerage i ..

3 minutes ago
 Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

3 minutes ago
 Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for ..

Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for emergencies

3 minutes ago
 Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

3 minutes ago
 Cigarette sale banned in 50-metre area around scho ..

Cigarette sale banned in 50-metre area around schools

25 seconds ago
SALU organizes tree plantation drive to celebrates ..

SALU organizes tree plantation drive to celebrates Independence Day, Ma'arka-e-H ..

27 seconds ago
 Security Forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak A ..

Security Forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak Afghanistan border, killed 33 K ..

28 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for urgent action plan to boost t ..

PM Shehbaz calls for urgent action plan to boost tourism in Pakistan

30 seconds ago
 95 sub-inspectors of motorway police promoted

95 sub-inspectors of motorway police promoted

31 seconds ago
 Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Ima ..

Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Imam Urs

5 minutes ago
 Man arrested for abusing child

Man arrested for abusing child

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan