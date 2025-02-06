President Zardari, Premier Li Discuss Trade Cooperation, People-to-people Linkages
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Li Qiang in which the two leaders discussed the opportunities to enhance trade and economic cooperation through B2B and private sector linkages.
In the meeting held at the Great Hall of the People, President Zardari, who is on a five-day official visit here, highlighted the enduring and deep-rooted China-Pakistan "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership," nurtured by successive generations of the leaders of both countries.
He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, emphasizing the time-tested, deep-rooted, and enduring partnership between the two countries.
President Zardari highlighted the pivotal role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in promoting regional connectivity and economic growth and expressed appreciation for China's continued support of Pakistan's development agenda.
The two sides discussed the high-quality development under CPEC 2.0, with a focus on deepening cooperation in renewable energy, science & technology, infrastructure, and agriculture sectors to further advance shared progress and common prosperity.
Both sides underlined the importance of expanding people-to-people and cultural exchanges to build an even closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.
