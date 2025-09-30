Open Menu

President Zardari Proceeds To UAE On Private Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 06:51 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari has proceeded to the United Arab Emirates on a private/family visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has proceeded to the United Arab Emirates on a private/family visit.

According to a press release, he is expected to return to Pakistan shortly.

