President Zardari Proceeds To UAE On Private Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 06:51 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari has proceeded to the United Arab Emirates on a private/family visit
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has proceeded to the United Arab Emirates on a private/family visit.
According to a press release, he is expected to return to Pakistan shortly.
