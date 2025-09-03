Open Menu

President Zardari Reviews Flood Situation In Punjab; Urges Solidarity

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM

President Zardari reviews flood situation in Punjab; urges solidarity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday held a detailed discussion with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider regarding the devastating flood situation across the province.

The president termed it a human tragedy that demanded solidarity and urgent response.

He further stressed that Pakistan was facing unprecedented challenges due to climate change and called for international solidarity, urging the global community to stand with Pakistan in combating the destructive impact of climate change.

During the call, Governor Haider briefed the president on the challenges faced by flood-affected communities, particularly in remote and cut-off areas.

He underscored the relief efforts were underway, noting that Pakistan Red Crescent Society had expanded its services to almost every part of Punjab, including Lahore, Hafizabad, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Narowal, and Mandi Bahauddin, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The relief camps had already been set up and a water treatment plant was being established in Kartarpur to provide safe drinking water to local residents.

The governor emphasized that officials and volunteers were reaching out directly to affected families, assuring them that the state stood beside them in this difficult hour.

President Zardari praised these efforts and reiterated that the people of Pakistan would not be left alone during this crisis.

“Swollen rivers and unseasonal rains have created a looming threat of food insecurity across the region,” President Zardari noted and pointed out that while Pakistan had played no role in creating the global climate catastrophe, but the nation continued to pay a heavy price for it.

Recent Stories

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

2 hours ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

2 hours ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

18 hours ago
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

18 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

18 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

18 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

18 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

18 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan