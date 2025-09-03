President Zardari reviews flood situation in Punjab; urges solidarity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday held a detailed discussion with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider regarding the devastating flood situation across the province.

The president termed it a human tragedy that demanded solidarity and urgent response.

He further stressed that Pakistan was facing unprecedented challenges due to climate change and called for international solidarity, urging the global community to stand with Pakistan in combating the destructive impact of climate change.

During the call, Governor Haider briefed the president on the challenges faced by flood-affected communities, particularly in remote and cut-off areas.

He underscored the relief efforts were underway, noting that Pakistan Red Crescent Society had expanded its services to almost every part of Punjab, including Lahore, Hafizabad, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Narowal, and Mandi Bahauddin, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The relief camps had already been set up and a water treatment plant was being established in Kartarpur to provide safe drinking water to local residents.

The governor emphasized that officials and volunteers were reaching out directly to affected families, assuring them that the state stood beside them in this difficult hour.

President Zardari praised these efforts and reiterated that the people of Pakistan would not be left alone during this crisis.

“Swollen rivers and unseasonal rains have created a looming threat of food insecurity across the region,” President Zardari noted and pointed out that while Pakistan had played no role in creating the global climate catastrophe, but the nation continued to pay a heavy price for it.