President Zardari signs three bills into law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday gave his assent to three bills after their passage by the parliament.

The president signed Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 (PECA) into law after it was passed by the National Assembly and Senate, according to a President House press release.

He also signed the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2025 as well as National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill 2025.