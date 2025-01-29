President Zardari Signs Three Bills Into Law
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday gave his assent to three bills after their passage by the parliament.
The president signed Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 (PECA) into law after it was passed by the National Assembly and Senate, according to a President House press release.
He also signed the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2025 as well as National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill 2025.
Recent Stories
Onshur Fund opens application for ‘Scale Track’
MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital twin technology
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Dera conducted a surprise inspection of Police station, training school7 minutes ago
-
BISP, NAVTTC, and WHH join hands to enhance skill training and employment for deserving individuals7 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 13 criminals7 minutes ago
-
President Zardari signs three bills into law7 minutes ago
-
Stone-crushing industry creating job opportunities17 minutes ago
-
Six arrested in triple murder case17 minutes ago
-
Transport minister reviews construction of EV bus depot in Lahore17 minutes ago
-
ANF snubbed 7 drug traffickers27 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 21 suspects, seize illegal weapons27 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police continue awareness drive about kite flying37 minutes ago
-
Car show to be held on Feb 237 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for healthier lifestyles to combat rising heart disease rates37 minutes ago