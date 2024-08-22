President Zardari Slams Attack On Police Convoy
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 10:50 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on a police convoy by riverine area dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on a police convoy by riverine area dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan.
A press release from the President's House stated that the president extended his condolences to the families of the police officers, who were martyred in the attack.
The president emphasized the need for strict action against criminals in the Kacha area and warned that attacks on personnel of police and law enforcement agencies would not be tolerated.
The president paid tribute to the martyred policemen and prayed for their elevated ranks. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..1 hour ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident2 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam3 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB3 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority3 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM3 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister3 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case3 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner3 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui3 hours ago