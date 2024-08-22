Open Menu

President Zardari Slams Attack On Police Convoy

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 10:50 PM

President Zardari slams attack on police convoy

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on a police convoy by riverine area dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on a police convoy by riverine area dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan.

A press release from the President's House stated that the president extended his condolences to the families of the police officers, who were martyred in the attack.

The president emphasized the need for strict action against criminals in the Kacha area and warned that attacks on personnel of police and law enforcement agencies would not be tolerated.

The president paid tribute to the martyred policemen and prayed for their elevated ranks. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Asif Ali Zardari Police Rahim Yar Khan Criminals From

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

6 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

6 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

6 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

6 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

6 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

6 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

6 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

6 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan