President Zardari Stresses Upon Further Strengthening Pak, Jordan Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:07 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Jordan enjoyed close cordial relations and stressed upon further strengthening of these bilateral ties between the two countries

The president expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Pakistan Dr Maen Khreasat who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The Jordanian envoy invited the president to a conference being held in Jordan on human relief activities in Gaza on June 11.

The president assured him of Pakistan’s participation in the scheduled conference.

The ambassador apprised the president that Jordan had signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Akhuwat Foundation for provision of relief assistance in Palestine.

The president lauded Jordan for its efforts to provide relief in Palestine.

The ambassador also conveyed a felicitation message from the Jordanian King to the President Zardari on assuming his office.

