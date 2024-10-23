President Zardari Strongly Condemns Ankara Terrorist Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM
23rd Oct, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Ankara which resulted in tragic loss of lives.
He extended his deepest condolences and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Turkiye during this hour of grief, President Secretariat Press Wing said in press release.
The president said that Pakistan stood in full solidarity with the Turkish brothers and sisters in this difficult time.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this cowardly attack, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured", he added.
The president said that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations was a global menace and Pakistan, having endured the scourge of terrorism, understood the pain and suffering caused by such brutal acts.
He emphasized that terrorists were enemies of peace and humanity, reiterating the need for united efforts by the international community to eradicate the scourge of terrorism and ensure a secure future for all nations.
