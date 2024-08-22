Open Menu

President Zardari Strongly Condemns Firing At Attock School Van

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 11:10 AM

President Zardari strongly condemns firing at Attock school van

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing on a school van in Attock.

"Targeting a school van is very cruel and shameful act. The perpetrators of the attack should be taken to the task," he said, according to a President House press release.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

