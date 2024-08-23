President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday, August 26, 2024 at 5:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday, August 26, 2024 at 5:00 pm.

The president summoned the session of National Assembly in exercise of the powers conferred by article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.