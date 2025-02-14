President Zardari swears in Sardar Sarfraz Dogar as Acting Chief Justice of IHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday administered the oath to Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar as Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The event began with the playing of the national anthem followed by recitation from the Holy Quran.

According to an official notification, President of Pakistan appointed Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar as Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court with effect from the day he takes oath of his office till the appointment of regular chief justice.