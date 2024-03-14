President Zardari Thanks President Xi Jinping For Felicitations On Re-election
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for extending him warm congratulations on his re-election as the President of Pakistan.
While replying to President Xi’s letter, the president expressed his commitment to working closely with the Chinese President to deepen practical cooperation, strengthen the all-weather partnership, and foster a shared community for the benefit of the two countries.
In his letter, President Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan and China shared a unique bond forged in the crucible of history and nurtured by mutual respect, understanding, and common views on all global issues, according to a statement issued by the President House.
“Our solid friendship serves as an anchor for regional peace, stability and development”, he highlighted.
He wrote that Pakistan and China were not merely neighbours, but iron-clad brothers fully committed to the success of our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.
The president noted with satisfaction that Pakistan and China had made significant progress in the diverse fields of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He said that President Xi’s unstinting support would remain instrumental in achieving CPEC’s continued development and meeting the two peoples' shared objectives of progress and prosperity.
The president also appreciated President Xi Jinping’s acknowledgement of President Zardari’s commitment to the friendship between China and Pakistan.
